TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say burglarized an Exxon gas station located in Towson.
Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, in the 6200 block of Charles Street.
The suspect was seen wearing a hooded blue sweatshirt, matching blue sweatpants, gray gloves and gray sneakers.
Police say the suspect stole a lottery register and left the location in a silver Dodge pick-up truck with Maryland flag style registration plates.
The truck has a five double-spoke alloy rim design and appears to have a darker two-tone hood.
If you recognize the suspect vehicle or have any additional information, you are asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.