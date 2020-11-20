COVID-19 IN MD:State Sees Second-Highest Single-Day Case Increase, Fifth Day In Past Week With More Than 2K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported another 2,353 COVID-19 cases Friday, the second-highest one-day case total and the fifth day in the past week the state has seen more than 2,000 cases in a single day, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Friday, 177,086 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state during the pandemic. Twenty-five new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,245. Friday’s numbers come one day after the state reported its highest single-day number of new cases — 2,910.

Fifteen more people were hospitalized, bringing the state’s total to 1,207. Of those, the health department reported 946 were in acute care and 261 were in intensive care.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state has now seen more than four million coronavirus tests conducted — 4,039,322 — of which 2,008,345 have come back negative. The positivity rate decreased from 7.19% on Thursday to 7.17% on Friday.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 2,115 (46)
Anne Arundel 15,103 (279) 12*
Baltimore City 22,010 (513) 20*
Baltimore County 26,088 (677) 24*
Calvert 1,439 (30) 1*
Caroline 844 (9)
Carroll 2,930 (131) 3*
Cecil 1,795 (36) 1*
Charles 3,938 (102) 2*
Dorchester 932 (15)
Frederick 5,943 (135) 9*
Garrett 447 (3)
Harford 5,184 (84) 5*
Howard 7,201 (128) 6*
Kent 391 (24) 2*
Montgomery 30,580 (881) 41*
Prince George’s 38,053 (878) 24*
Queen Anne’s 990 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,851 (60)
Somerset 636 (8)
Talbot 733 (7)
Washington 3,409 (57)
Wicomico 3,071 (55)
Worcester 1,403 (34) 1*
Data not available (27) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 7,184
10-19 15,718 (3)
20-29 33,762 (26) 1*
30-39 31,807 (53) 6*
40-49 27,991 (138) 3*
50-59 26,040 (347) 17*
60-69 17,286 (682) 14*
70-79 9,946 (1,058) 30*
80+ 7,352 (1,936) 82*
Data not available (2)
Female 93,178 (2,074) 77*
Male 83,908 (2,171) 76*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 53,367 (1,692) 58*
Asian (NH) 3,439 (156) 6*
White (NH) 51,076 (1,845) 75*
Hispanic 35,273 (473) 13*
Other (NH) 8,184 (47)
Data not available 25,747 (32) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

