ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported another 2,353 COVID-19 cases Friday, the second-highest one-day case total and the fifth day in the past week the state has seen more than 2,000 cases in a single day, data from the state’s health department shows.
As of Friday, 177,086 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state during the pandemic. Twenty-five new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,245. Friday’s numbers come one day after the state reported its highest single-day number of new cases — 2,910.
Fifteen more people were hospitalized, bringing the state’s total to 1,207. Of those, the health department reported 946 were in acute care and 261 were in intensive care.
The state has now seen more than four million coronavirus tests conducted — 4,039,322 — of which 2,008,345 have come back negative. The positivity rate decreased from 7.19% on Thursday to 7.17% on Friday.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|2,115
|(46)
|Anne Arundel
|15,103
|(279)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|22,010
|(513)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|26,088
|(677)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,439
|(30)
|1*
|Caroline
|844
|(9)
|Carroll
|2,930
|(131)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,795
|(36)
|1*
|Charles
|3,938
|(102)
|2*
|Dorchester
|932
|(15)
|Frederick
|5,943
|(135)
|9*
|Garrett
|447
|(3)
|Harford
|5,184
|(84)
|5*
|Howard
|7,201
|(128)
|6*
|Kent
|391
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|30,580
|(881)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|38,053
|(878)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|990
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,851
|(60)
|Somerset
|636
|(8)
|Talbot
|733
|(7)
|Washington
|3,409
|(57)
|Wicomico
|3,071
|(55)
|Worcester
|1,403
|(34)
|1*
|Data not available
|(27)
|1*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|7,184
|10-19
|15,718
|(3)
|20-29
|33,762
|(26)
|1*
|30-39
|31,807
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|27,991
|(138)
|3*
|50-59
|26,040
|(347)
|17*
|60-69
|17,286
|(682)
|14*
|70-79
|9,946
|(1,058)
|30*
|80+
|7,352
|(1,936)
|82*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|93,178
|(2,074)
|77*
|Male
|83,908
|(2,171)
|76*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|53,367
|(1,692)
|58*
|Asian (NH)
|3,439
|(156)
|6*
|White (NH)
|51,076
|(1,845)
|75*
|Hispanic
|35,273
|(473)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|8,184
|(47)
|Data not available
|25,747
|(32)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.