GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — In the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer is filing for emergency approval.
While we wait for a response from the FDA, officials are concerned about getting the vaccines out to the public.
One of the challenges of the vaccine is that it needs to be kept in extreme cold, more than a normal freezer can provide.
Pfizer says they’re developing temperature-controlled thermal shippers. They’re filled with dry ice, which is where companies like Roberts Oxygen come in.
The Maryland company is capable of producing roughly 3,200 pounds of dry ice per hour at their Gaithersburg plant.
Vice President of Sales Scott Van Pelt said the company will increase production due to the demand, although he’s not sure by how much.
The family-owned company says they’re more than happy to play a part in the fight against COVID-19.
