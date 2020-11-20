BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New coronavirus restrictions will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

During a press conference Tuesday, Hogan announced new actions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state after daily case numbers have surpassed 2,000 for the fifth day in the past week.

Bars, restaurants and other establishments in Maryland will have to close at 10 p.m.

Another change Hogan outlined: indoor capacity will also be decreased to 50% at retail businesses, organizations, religious institutions, personal services, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, skating rinks, fitness centers and social clubs.

Also, a new order will also restrict visitation at hospitals and nursing homes and fans will not be allowed at public stadiums.

Masks are still required in all public locations indoors and also required outdoors where social distancing isn’t possible. In Baltimore, masks are required outdoors no matter what.

The governor said Marylanders must take personal responsibility for their own actions to make the necessary sacrifices to limit our interactions. He said that might sometimes mean not seeing our own family members to protect them and ourselves.

“This is not the flu. It’s not fake news. It’s not going to magically disappear just because we’re all tired of it and we want our normal lives back,” Gov. Larry Hogan said during a press conference Tuesday. “We are in a war right now and the virus is winning.”

