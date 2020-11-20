COVID-19 IN MD:State Sees Second-Highest Single-Day Case Increase, Fifth Day In Past Week With More Than 2K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials at BWI Airport are recommending everyone limit air travel to essential trips amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But, if you must fly, BWI said healthy travel remains its top priority.

Masks are required and hand sanitizer dispensers, protective barriers and social distancing markers can be found throughout the airport.

BWI also said if you’re flying, arrive two hours before your flight to allow for plenty of time and cut down on congestion.

