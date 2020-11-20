COVID-19 IN MD:State Sees Second-Highest Single-Day Case Increase, Fifth Day In Past Week With More Than 2K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Canton Crossing, Local TV, Maryland News, NFL, Ravens Pop-up shop, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a holiday gift for the Ravens fan in your life, the team is once again opening a pop-up shop!

From Monday, November 23, through January 2, you can stop by the store in Canton Crossing.

At the pop-up shop, you’ll be able to find official Ravens merchandise not found anywhere else in the area.

This is the second year the team is doing this. They said they decided to bring it back after the success of last year’s store.

Last year, adult Lamar Jackson jerseys sold out on the first day.

