By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Boston terrier that was stolen from a north Baltimore home has been returned, the dog’s owner confirmed to WJZ.

Rosie is safe and back at home.

Boston Terrier Named Rosie Stolen From Baltimore Home; Police Investigating

Photos of the stolen dog Rosie

Gabe Gallico, Rosie’s owner, said she was stolen and then sold to someone who saw pictures of the dog on social media and thought it might be her.

Police said officers responded to Gallico’s home on Clipper Road in the city’s Woodberry neighborhood just before 11:30 a.m. last Wednesday for a report of a burglary. When they got to the scene, they found Rosie and a PlayStation missing.

Gallico had been offering a reward for her safe return.

“To steal somebody’s pet, that’s in my mind like taking a family member out of somebody’s family, that’s just a line you don’t cross,” he told WJZ on Wednesday.

It’s not immediately clear if any arrests have been made.

This story was originally published on Nov. 19, 2020. 

CBS Baltimore Staff

