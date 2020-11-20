COVID-19 IN MD:State Sees Second-Highest Single-Day Case Increase, Fifth Day In Past Week With More Than 2K Cases
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested in a double shooting last month that left one man dead and another injured, city police said Friday.

Yonah White is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for fatally shooting 19-year-old Deon Brown and shooting a 23-year-old man in the arm.

Yonah White. Credit: Baltimore Police

19-Year-Old Man Shot In Head In East Baltimore Dies; 28-Year-Old Also Injured In Shooting

Police said the shooting happened just after 10:40 p.m. October 13 in the 600 block of North Ellwood Avenue. Brown died at a hospital two days after the shooting.

