BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested in a double shooting last month that left one man dead and another injured, city police said Friday.
Yonah White is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for fatally shooting 19-year-old Deon Brown and shooting a 23-year-old man in the arm.
Police said the shooting happened just after 10:40 p.m. October 13 in the 600 block of North Ellwood Avenue. Brown died at a hospital two days after the shooting.