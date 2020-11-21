BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 43-year-old woman was shot in east Baltimore on Saturday night.
Police were called to the 2600 block of E. Oliver Street around 7:12 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.
Eastern District Shooting Detectives and officers from SWAT have reported to the area where a possible suspect has barricaded himself inside a home.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District detectives, at 410-396-2433.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.