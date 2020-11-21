TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are mourning the loss of their retired K9, Inferno.
“It is with a heavy heart that Baltimore County Police announces the passing of retired Baltimore County Police K9 Inferno earlier this week,” the Baltimore County Police Department tweeted.
Police said Inferno served alongside his partner, Corporal Kelly, as a patrol/CDS detection dog from 2014 until he retired in August 2020.
“He will be sorely missed by all,” Baltimore County Police said.