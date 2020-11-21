COVID-19 IN MD:Second-Highest Single-Day Total With More Than 2,800 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 7:00PM
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are mourning the loss of their retired K9, Inferno.

“It is with a heavy heart that Baltimore County Police announces the passing of retired Baltimore County Police K9 Inferno earlier this week,” the Baltimore County Police Department tweeted.

Police said Inferno served alongside his partner, Corporal Kelly, as a patrol/CDS detection dog from 2014 until he retired in August 2020.

“He will be sorely missed by all,” Baltimore County Police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply