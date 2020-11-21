Comments
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Anne Arundel County on Friday night, according to police.
Investigators say the man was riding a bicycle on Catherine Avenue in Pasadena.
A driver in a Jeep hit the victim, sending him into a second car. Both drivers called 911 for help, but the man later died at the hospital.
Investigators say the bicyclist was wearing dark-colored clothing and the driver did not see him.
The victim hasn’t been identified yet because investigators say he had no ID on him.
They believe the bicyclist was riding illegally in the roadway.
No charges have been filed.