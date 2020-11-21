Comments
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Cecil County man pleaded guilty Thursday to six counts related to tampering with wastewater treatment sampling methods and falsifying information at a wastewater treatment plant in Elkton.
John Oliver Moon, of Elkton, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Cecil County, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
According to court documents, the falsified records masked the actual, excessive amount of E. Coli discharging from the plant located at 91 Johnstown Road into Dogwood Run.
Moon was sentenced to a total of two years incarceration, all suspended; three years probation; and fines totaling $60,000, suspending all but $10,000, to be paid to the Maryland Clean Water Fund.