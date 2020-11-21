COVID-19 IN MD:Second-Highest Single-Day Total With More Than 2,800 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 7:00PM
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Cecil County, Elkton, Local TV, Maryland News, Office Of The Attorney General, Talkers

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Cecil County man pleaded guilty Thursday to six counts related to tampering with wastewater treatment sampling methods and falsifying information at a wastewater treatment plant in Elkton.

John Oliver Moon, of Elkton, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Cecil County, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

According to court documents, the falsified records masked the actual, excessive amount of E. Coli discharging from the plant located at 91 Johnstown Road into Dogwood Run.

Moon was sentenced to a total of two years incarceration, all suspended; three years probation; and fines totaling $60,000, suspending all but $10,000, to be paid to the Maryland Clean Water Fund.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply