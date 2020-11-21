COVID-19 IN MD:Second-Highest Single-Day Increase With More Than 2,800 New Cases Reported Saturday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:30 PMAll In with Laila Ali
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid testing, COVID-19, Health, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reports its second highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases with the state health department reporting 2,885 new cases Saturday.

A total of 179,971 coronavirus cases have now been reported throughout the pandemic in Maryland.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

Sixteen more Marylanders died from the virus overnight, state data shows, bringing the total to 4,261.

ICU beds went up by 17 people, now at 278, while hospitalizations increased with 22 new individuals hospitalized. There are now 1,229 hospitalized in the state. Of those, 951 are in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 7.13% down 0.04% from Friday

In the last 24 hours, 51,510 coronavirus tests were administered in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 2,282 (48)
Anne Arundel 15,294 (282) 12*
Baltimore City 22,466 (518) 20*
Baltimore County 26,583 (679) 24*
Calvert 1,456 (30) 1*
Caroline 860 (9)
Carroll 2,978 (131) 3*
Cecil 1,820 (37) 1*
Charles 3,990 (102) 2*
Dorchester 950 (15)
Frederick 6,036 (137) 9*
Garrett 470 (3)
Harford 5,344 (84) 5*
Howard 7,340 (128) 6*
Kent 399 (24) 2*
Montgomery 30,882 (887) 42*
Prince George’s 38,428 (882) 24*
Queen Anne’s 1,001 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,889 (61)
Somerset 727 (8)
Talbot 742 (7)
Washington 3,509 (58)
Wicomico 3,112 (55)
Worcester 1,413 (34) 1*
Data not available (16) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 7,320
10-19 15,957 (3)
20-29 34,300 (26) 1*
30-39 32,331 (53) 6*
40-49 28,398 (139) 3*
50-59 26,482 (347) 17*
60-69 17,590 (683) 14*
70-79 10,114 (1,063) 30*
80+ 7,479 (1,945) 83*
Data not available (2)
Female 94,647 (2,084) 78*
Male 85,324 (2,177) 76*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 54,119 (1,697) 58*
Asian (NH) 3,480 (157) 6*
White (NH) 52,082 (1,862) 76*
Hispanic 35,514 (476) 13*
Other (NH) 8,253 (48)
Data not available 26,523 (21) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply