ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reports its second highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases with the state health department reporting 2,885 new cases Saturday.
A total of 179,971 coronavirus cases have now been reported throughout the pandemic in Maryland.
Sixteen more Marylanders died from the virus overnight, state data shows, bringing the total to 4,261.
ICU beds went up by 17 people, now at 278, while hospitalizations increased with 22 new individuals hospitalized. There are now 1,229 hospitalized in the state. Of those, 951 are in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate is now at 7.13% down 0.04% from Friday
In the last 24 hours, 51,510 coronavirus tests were administered in the state.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|2,282
|(48)
|Anne Arundel
|15,294
|(282)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|22,466
|(518)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|26,583
|(679)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,456
|(30)
|1*
|Caroline
|860
|(9)
|Carroll
|2,978
|(131)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,820
|(37)
|1*
|Charles
|3,990
|(102)
|2*
|Dorchester
|950
|(15)
|Frederick
|6,036
|(137)
|9*
|Garrett
|470
|(3)
|Harford
|5,344
|(84)
|5*
|Howard
|7,340
|(128)
|6*
|Kent
|399
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|30,882
|(887)
|42*
|Prince George’s
|38,428
|(882)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,001
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,889
|(61)
|Somerset
|727
|(8)
|Talbot
|742
|(7)
|Washington
|3,509
|(58)
|Wicomico
|3,112
|(55)
|Worcester
|1,413
|(34)
|1*
|Data not available
|(16)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|7,320
|10-19
|15,957
|(3)
|20-29
|34,300
|(26)
|1*
|30-39
|32,331
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|28,398
|(139)
|3*
|50-59
|26,482
|(347)
|17*
|60-69
|17,590
|(683)
|14*
|70-79
|10,114
|(1,063)
|30*
|80+
|7,479
|(1,945)
|83*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|94,647
|(2,084)
|78*
|Male
|85,324
|(2,177)
|76*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|54,119
|(1,697)
|58*
|Asian (NH)
|3,480
|(157)
|6*
|White (NH)
|52,082
|(1,862)
|76*
|Hispanic
|35,514
|(476)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|8,253
|(48)
|Data not available
|26,523
|(21)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.