Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — DJ Kopec raised $75,000 for Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital on Saturday night by hosting a virtual dance party.
Millions have tuned into his virtual dance parties since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Kopec has since turned his parties into fundraisers.
The funds will help children who are recovering from surgeries either due to injuries or illnesses.
He’s also hosting a toy drive on December 5 at the B&O Railroad Museum.
Kopec’s goal is to collect 20,000 toys.