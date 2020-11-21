COVID-19 IN MD:Second-Highest Single-Day Total With More Than 2,800 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — DJ Kopec raised $75,000 for Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital on Saturday night by hosting a virtual dance party.

Millions have tuned into his virtual dance parties since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Kopec has since turned his parties into fundraisers.

The funds will help children who are recovering from surgeries either due to injuries or illnesses.

He’s also hosting a toy drive on December 5 at the B&O Railroad Museum.

Kopec’s goal is to collect 20,000 toys.

