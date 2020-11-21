BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With added COVID-19 restrictions on Maryland businesses, Gov. Larry Hogan is reminding people to shop local and support their favorite restaurants, some of whom are struggling to make ends meet.

This week, Gov. Hogan added new restrictions for Maryland restaurants. Bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m. for in-person service, and indoor capacity is now limited to 50% statewide and 25% in Baltimore.

Nonetheless, the governor stressed the importance of people patronizing their favorite establishments.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“We continue to strongly encourage Marylanders to support your local restaurants,” Gov. Hogan said.

The governor went onto say that he is providing federal and state assistance to business owners in desperate need.

“We will continue to work with our local jurisdictions to make sure they get this relief out immediately,” he said.

Several Baltimore restaurants and kitchens are using the Thanksgiving holiday as a way to reach out to customers, some of whom have had to cancel family gatherings and are celebrating solo.

Ed Prutzer, the General Manager at Baltimore’s Rusty Scupper, said their traditional Thanksgiving plans are noticeably smaller this year. They’re hosting a holiday buffet and have take-out options, also.

“We’re just glad to be operating, let’s put it that way,” Prutzer said. “But we do need everyone’s support and everyone’s confidence that we’re operating safely and it’s safe to come in and have a great time.”

The Four Seasons Baltimore, Atwater’s, Sally O’s and Twist Fells Point are just a few other establishments offering special holiday meals, turning what’s become a difficult year into a more festive one.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.