GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Greenbelt man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison for drug charges and illegal possession of a firearm.
According to his guilty plea, Lucian Bernard Jackson, 53, was a supplier of cocaine in and around the Maryland region, redistributing cocaine to local dealers from June 2017 to September 2019.
Through investigation, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Jackson’s residence and recovered over $81,000 in cash, more than 700 grams of cocaine, a .45-caliber pistol and 54 rounds of .45-caliber ammunition.
Officers also recovered a 9mm pistol and 114 rounds of 9mm ammunition and an additional $400 in cash recovered from Jackson’s person.
Jackson admitted that the cash from the residence and his person were proceeds from his cocaine distribution.
He also admitted that he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition as a result of a previous felony conviction.