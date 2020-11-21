ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Saturday that the State of Maryland reported a new daily high of 51,510 COVID-19 tests, breaking all previous records.

“We are and will continue to be much better positioned than most states when it comes to testing because of Maryland’s acquisition of test kits from South Korea, our strategic stockpile of tests and supplies, and our successful long-term testing strategy,” Gov. Hogan said. “As we battle this fall surge, one of the most important things you can do to protect your friends and family is to get tested for COVID-19. If you are a college student planning on returning home for the holidays—get a test. If you are planning to spend any time around your grandparents—get a test. If you are returning from any out-of-state travel—get a test.”

This milestone comes one day after the governor announced that the state surpassed four million total COVID-19 tests. Prior to Saturday, the state’s previous record high was 43,969 test results.

According to official data from the Maryland Department of Health, the state reported 2,885 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 177,887 confirmed cases, and 16 new deaths, for a total of 4,261 confirmed deaths.

