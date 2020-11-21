BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two people were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting in southwest Baltimore on Saturday night.
Police were called at around 6:40 p.m. to the 700 block of Linnard Street to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and an unidentified woman all suffering from gunshot wounds.
The unidentified woman was pronounced deceased on the scene. The other two victims were taken to local hospitals, where the 20-year-old man was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.