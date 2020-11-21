BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are looking to bounce back from their disappointing Week 10 loss to the New England Patriots. This week, a lot is on the line when Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans come to town.

A Ravens (6-3) loss and a Cleveland Browns (6-3) win against the Philadelphia Eagles would shift the standings in the AFC North. The Ravens would fall to third place, and the Browns would move up to second. The Pittsburgh Steelers currently own the division’s top spot with their perfect 9-0 record.

In last year’s AFC Divisional Round game, the Titans exploited the Ravens defense and shutdown league MVP Lamar Jackson. Derrick Henry carried the ball 30 times and rushed for nearly 200 yards. Jackson, who dropped back nearly 60 times, threw two interceptions.

The Ravens said this week they’ve studied their 2020 playoff loss, but payback isn’t part of the motivation when they tangle with the Titans.

Here is what you need to know for this week’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans:

A New Chapter

Jackson had three turnovers in that playoff defeat in January and didn’t direct a touchdown drive until the fourth quarter.

Asked if he’s looking for revenge Sunday, the reigning NFL MVP said, “The game is over with. We’re just going into this game trying to be 7-3. That’s all. We’re not looking into it like a revenge game.”

Jackson has thrown 2+ touchdowns and rushed for 50+ yards in 11-career games, tying Patriots quarterback Cam Newton for the most such performances in a player’s first three seasons in the NFL.

Jackson’s 11-career performances with 2+ touchdowns and 50+ rushing yards already rank sixth most in league history.

Bitten By The Injury Bug

Two key Ravens run stoppers are listed as doubtful for Sunday’s matchup versus Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

Defensive end Calais Campbell and defensive tackle Brandon Williams are listed as doubtful, according to the Ravens.

Campbell is dealing with a calf injury he sustained in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, while Williams is dealing with an ankle injury he sustained last week against the New England Patriots.

Other notable injured for the Ravens: cornerback Jimmy Smith and linebacker L.J. Fort are both listed as questionable for the game.

Ravens Rookies

Rookies on the team didn’t experience last year’s defeat to the Titans, but they’re experiencing a number of other lessons in their first year in the NFL. That’s certainly the case of linebacker Patrick Queen.

He learned a tough lesson in the loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night. Queen got beat in pass coverage when the Patriots pulled off a trick play for a touchdown.

Queen said he fully expects the Titans, like the Patriots and any other team, to pick on him because he’s new.

“I was going to get tested regardless, no matter if I were playing good coverage this whole year or not,” Queen said. “This year, so far, my coverage has been a little bit shaky so it’s something that I got to improve on.”

The Ravens take on the Titans at 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium. Catch all the action right here on WJZ.