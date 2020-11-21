Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving is next week, which poses the question: how do you like your turkey prepared?
GE Appliances surveyed 1,500 Americans to see how they prefer to prep their turkey, and as it turns out, most people prefer it roasted in the oven.
RELATED STORIES:
- Recipe: Old Bay Thanksgiving Stuffing
- Where You Can Get A Dine-In Or Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner In Baltimore This Year
- What’s Maryland’s Favorite Pie?
According to the survey, 76% of people prefer to roast their turkey in the oven.
The survey found 14% prefer it deep-fried, 6% pass on it altogether and 4% serve a vegetarian alternative.
Click here for more Thanksgiving-related news.
LOL I HATE turkey- no crowd this year due to Covid so no turkey. We took the money we usually spend and donated it to the local food bank to buy what they will need. We will just eat a normal dinner planning on making chili & cornbread and a special dessert we are still debating