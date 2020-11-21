COVID-19 IN MD:Second-Highest Single-Day Total With More Than 2,800 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 7:00PM
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers, Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving food, Thanksgiving turkey, turkey

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving is next week, which poses the question: how do you like your turkey prepared?

GE Appliances surveyed 1,500 Americans to see how they prefer to prep their turkey, and as it turns out, most people prefer it roasted in the oven.

RELATED STORIES:

According to the survey, 76% of people prefer to roast their turkey in the oven.

The survey found 14% prefer it deep-fried, 6% pass on it altogether and 4% serve a vegetarian alternative.

Click here for more Thanksgiving-related news.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments
  1. Geoff Wolfe says:
    November 21, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    LOL I HATE turkey- no crowd this year due to Covid so no turkey. We took the money we usually spend and donated it to the local food bank to buy what they will need. We will just eat a normal dinner planning on making chili & cornbread and a special dessert we are still debating

    Reply

Leave a Reply