BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 48-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in west Baltimore on Saturday morning.
Police were called around 7:10 a.m. to a home in the 1200 block of Woodyear Street to investigate a suspicious death.
When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 48-year-old woman. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Upon further examination, it was determined that the victim had been shot, according to police.
Homicide detectives have responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.