PARKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 55-year-old woman who is missing from Parkville.
Georgina Hayden is missing from Venus Ct, 21234. She was last heard from on November 15, Baltimore County Police said Sunday.
Her phone and car were found at her home. Police said she needs medication for a cognitive condition.
#MISSING: Georgina Hayden (55), 4'11, 150 lbs, missing from Venus Ct, 21234, last heard from on November 15. Her phone and car were located at her residence. Needs meds for cognitive condition. Call 911 if seen, #BCoPD pc6 w/info at 410-887-2361.^DJM pic.twitter.com/1uwUHbwYtA
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 22, 2020
She is 4’11”, 150 lbs. Police say to call 911 if anyone sees her or has information on where she might be.