By CBS Baltimore Staff
PARKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 55-year-old woman who is missing from Parkville.

Georgina Hayden is missing from Venus Ct, 21234. She was last heard from on November 15, Baltimore County Police said Sunday.

Her phone and car were found at her home. Police said she needs medication for a cognitive condition.

She is 4’11”, 150 lbs. Police say to call 911 if anyone sees her or has information on where she might be.

