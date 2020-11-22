Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a coronavirus news conference Monday at 4 p.m.
This comes just two days after Maryland recorded its second-highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
The state added 2,168 new cases Sunday as metrics overall continue to trend up, and Gov. Larry Hogan’s new COVID-19 restrictions went into effect Friday evening at 5 p.m.
