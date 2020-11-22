COVID-19 IN MD:Second-Highest Single-Day Total With More Than 2,800 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) —  For the seventh time Maryland has surpassed more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day with 2,168 new infections reported on Sunday, according to the State Department of Health.

A total of 182,391 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in Maryland throughout the pandemic.

Eighteen more Marylanders died from the virus overnight, bringing the total to 4,279.

ICU beds went down by 10 people, now at 268, while acute care beds are at 969. There are now 1,237 people hospitalized in the state.

The statewide positivity rate dropped 0.31% to 6.82% on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 49,895 COVID-19 tests were administered in the state.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 2,421 (52)
Anne Arundel 15,471 (282) 12*
Baltimore City 22,699 (520) 20*
Baltimore County 26,967 (679) 24*
Calvert 1,468 (30) 1*
Caroline 869 (9)
Carroll 3,020 (131) 3*
Cecil 1,857 (37) 1*
Charles 4,025 (102) 2*
Dorchester 961 (15)
Frederick 6,139 (137) 9*
Garrett 496 (3)
Harford 5,461 (85) 5*
Howard 7,398 (128) 6*
Kent 404 (24) 2*
Montgomery 31,176 (889) 42*
Prince George’s 38,699 (882) 25*
Queen Anne’s 1,010 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,935 (61)
Somerset 742 (8)
Talbot 749 (7)
Washington 3,601 (59)
Wicomico 3,148 (55)
Worcester 1,423 (34) 1*
Data not available (24) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 7,429
10-19 16,176 (3)
20-29 34,704 (26) 1*
30-39 32,691 (53) 6*
40-49 28,709 (139) 3*
50-59 26,824 (349) 17*
60-69 17,793 (685) 14*
70-79 10,249 (1,067) 31*
80+ 7,564 (1,955) 83*
Data not available (2)
Female 95,843 (2,091) 78*
Male 86,296 (2,188) 77*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 54,785 (1,702) 58*
Asian (NH) 3,546 (157) 6*
White (NH) 53,248 (1,869) 77*
Hispanic 35,805 (476) 13*
Other (NH) 8,353 (48)
Data not available 26,402 (27) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

