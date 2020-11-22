ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — For the seventh time Maryland has surpassed more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day with 2,168 new infections reported on Sunday, according to the State Department of Health.
A total of 182,391 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in Maryland throughout the pandemic.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Eighteen more Marylanders died from the virus overnight, bringing the total to 4,279.
ICU beds went down by 10 people, now at 268, while acute care beds are at 969. There are now 1,237 people hospitalized in the state.
The statewide positivity rate dropped 0.31% to 6.82% on Sunday.
In the last 24 hours, 49,895 COVID-19 tests were administered in the state.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|2,421
|(52)
|Anne Arundel
|15,471
|(282)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|22,699
|(520)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|26,967
|(679)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,468
|(30)
|1*
|Caroline
|869
|(9)
|Carroll
|3,020
|(131)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,857
|(37)
|1*
|Charles
|4,025
|(102)
|2*
|Dorchester
|961
|(15)
|Frederick
|6,139
|(137)
|9*
|Garrett
|496
|(3)
|Harford
|5,461
|(85)
|5*
|Howard
|7,398
|(128)
|6*
|Kent
|404
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|31,176
|(889)
|42*
|Prince George’s
|38,699
|(882)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,010
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,935
|(61)
|Somerset
|742
|(8)
|Talbot
|749
|(7)
|Washington
|3,601
|(59)
|Wicomico
|3,148
|(55)
|Worcester
|1,423
|(34)
|1*
|Data not available
|(24)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|7,429
|10-19
|16,176
|(3)
|20-29
|34,704
|(26)
|1*
|30-39
|32,691
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|28,709
|(139)
|3*
|50-59
|26,824
|(349)
|17*
|60-69
|17,793
|(685)
|14*
|70-79
|10,249
|(1,067)
|31*
|80+
|7,564
|(1,955)
|83*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|95,843
|(2,091)
|78*
|Male
|86,296
|(2,188)
|77*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|54,785
|(1,702)
|58*
|Asian (NH)
|3,546
|(157)
|6*
|White (NH)
|53,248
|(1,869)
|77*
|Hispanic
|35,805
|(476)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|8,353
|(48)
|Data not available
|26,402
|(27)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.