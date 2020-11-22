BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The lights on the marquee may be dark, but the Hippodrome is not letting that stop them from celebrating their 106th birthday this year.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Hippodrome has had to cancel all of their performances. But they refuse to cancel the celebration.

“Everyone has their Hippodrome stories. Whether it’s the first date, the first kiss, the place the wanted to get married there’s just so much rich history,” said Ron Legler, Hippodrome Theatre President.

The Hippodrome first opened its doors in 1914. Over the years, it has welcomed countless local and national productions.

“Frank Sinatra graced our stage As a very young performer some of the worlds best jazz players in the world have played at the Hippodrome. It went from vaudeville to movies then to live Broadway and then to live productions,” Legler said.

To celebrate, some of Broadway’s biggest stars will join local performers for a virtual tribute.

“It’s all about celebrating our incredible venue. Hippodrome is so important and so it’s nice for people from the safety of their own home to be able to celebrate with us,” said Olive Waxter, The Hippodrome Foundation’s Executive Director.

And while some of the details of the celebration are being kept a surprise, it will be broadcasted for free online for all to enjoy.

“There’s no cost it’s free you don’t need to RSVP we just welcome everybody who want to like to tune in and we invite the whole community to come,” Waxter said.

It allows people to celebrate this Baltimore landmark’s remarkable past and look forward to the future.

“We’re doing everything we can just to touch base with our patrons and the people who love the Hippodrome to let them know Broadway will be back, as well as everything that we do at the Hippodrome,” Legler said.

The virtual celebration will be Monday night at 7 p.m. Click here to attend.