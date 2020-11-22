COVID-19 IN MD:More Than 2K Cases, 18 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMPurple Post-Game Show
    5:00 PMPurple Connection
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Football, Maryland, Maryland News, NFL, Ravens, Sports, Tennessee Titans

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Referees had to step in before kickoff Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium when Tennessee Titans players were seen huddling on the Ravens logo in midfield.

After being introduced, the Titans all ran from the tunnel to Baltimore’s midfield logo.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was not having it.

Harbaugh walked out and had words with Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler, who had to be separated by referees from the Ravens staff.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel then pulled his players to the sideline and spoke to Harbaugh, who still looked upset when they separated and he went back to his side of the field.

The Ravens are up 14-10 in the second half.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply