ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan and President Donald Trump went after each other on Twitter Sunday, after the president tweeted out a report that the first batch of coronavirus tests Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan acquired from South Korea were flawed.

President Trump shared a Breitbart News link Sunday afternoon, saying “Hogan is just as bad as the flawed tests he paid big money for!”

Report: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Anti-Trump Hero, Paid for Flawed Coronavirus Tests from South Korea https://t.co/PHV7euutVb via @BreitbartNews. This RINO will never make the grade. Hogan is just as bad as the flawed tests he paid big money for! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan responded, saying if the President had “done your job” the country’s governors would not have had to get their own tests as he said they have done in Maryland.

“Stop golfing and concede,” he said in a tweet.

If you had done your job, America's governors wouldn't have been forced to fend for themselves to find tests in the middle of a pandemic, as we successfully did in Maryland. Stop golfing and concede. https://t.co/tCXO8etxge — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 22, 2020

Hogan used nearly $9.5 million in state funding to purchase 500,000 COVID-19 test kits from abroad back in April. But those tests were never used, according to the Post. Instead, Hogan reportedly paid the same South Korean company, LabGenomics, $2.5 million to replace the tests.

After getting the replacement tests, the Post reported that they were offered two two private labs for use, but one declined due to possible false positives and the speed of the results. They say 370,000 of the replacement tests by the other lab.

His office has yet to officially comment on the report.

