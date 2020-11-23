COVID-19 IN MD:More Than 1.6K New Cases, 14 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has reached a grim milestone Monday with its 300th homicide reported.

A 44-year-old man was found suffering from several stab wounds in the 3300 block of Burleith Avenue around 7:44 a.m. He later died at Sinai Hospital.

Baltimore Police Investigating Domestic-Related Fatal Stabbing

It marks the 300th homicide so far this year. In 2019, there were 348 total homicides in Baltimore.

It’s the sixth year in a row, Baltimore has surpassed 300 homicides in a year.

The Fraternal Order of Police released a statement about the homicides.

In it they say, since Police Commissioner Michael Harrison arrived two years ago, the violent crime continues in the city.

Last year around this time of year there were 309 homicides reported.

As for the fatal stabbing this morning, police have arrested a 39-year-old man in the case. According to detectives, there was an altercation between the two men, who have family ties, at the victim’s home.

 

