BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in northwest Baltimore Monday morning.
Officers were called to the 3300 block of Burleith Avenue around 7:44 a.m. for a reported stabbing.
When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds. The victim was taken to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to the stabbing. According to detectives, there was an altercation between the two men, who have family ties, at the victim’s home.
It marks the 300th homicide in the city this year.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.