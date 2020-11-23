Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are seeking the identity of a man who was found ill and taken to an area hospital earlier in November.
Baltimore police helped the city fire department with a sick case in the 800 block of E. Baltimore Street on November 5 at around 10:25 a.m.
A man was unconscious and had no identification on him. He was taken to an area hospital.
Police said he is around 5’6″ tall and weighs 200 lbs.
They have not been able to identify him, and are hoping someone will recognize his tattoos.
Anyone with information as to this person’s identity should call the Baltimore Police Department at (410) 396-2422 or dial 911.