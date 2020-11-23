COVID-19 IN MD:More Than 2K Cases, 18 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a coronavirus news conference Monday at 4 p.m.

This comes just two days after Maryland recorded its second-highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state added 2,168 new cases Sunday as metrics overall continue to trend up, and Gov. Larry Hogan’s new COVID-19 restrictions went into effect Friday evening at 5 p.m.

You can watch the press conference on WJZ at 4 p.m. Monday on air or at WJZ.com

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments (2)
  1. Joseph Maloney says:
    November 22, 2020 at 7:45 pm

  2. #BlueLivesMatter says:
    November 23, 2020 at 9:25 am

    OH BOY!! More rhetoric from the RINO…

    Reply

