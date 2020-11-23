Comments
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Sabillasville Elementary will close at the end of the 2020-21 school year, the Frederick County Public Schools Board of Education announced Monday.
They voted to close after considering alternatives given by community members at several meetings over the last few months.
In February 2020, the Board voted to keep Sabillasville open for the 2020-21 calendar year in order to vet possible options for keeping the school in operation.
The elementary school had 70 students as of September 30 and a building capacity for 160 students. The school opened in 1964.
FCPS said they will share more details after Thanksgiving for future school options