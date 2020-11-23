ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan said people have no right to not wear a mask during this pandemic, directing his thoughts at those who he said are refusing to listen to public health advice.

“It’s sort of like saying I have a constitutional right to drive drunk. I have a constitutional right to not wear a seat belt, or to yell fire in a crowded movie theater, or to not follow the speed limit,” Gov. Hogan said.

He asked what part did people not understand, citing the large quantities of people who have already died from the coronavirus.

“There’s no constitutional right to walk around without a mask,” Gov. Hogan said. “Wear the mask.”

Masks have been required in the state for some time, and the governor reminded Marylanders they are still required in all public locations indoor and also required outdoors where social distancing isn’t possible.

In Baltimore, masks are required in outdoor spaces no matter what.

WHAT ELSE GOV. HOGAN HAD TO SAY:

Gov. Hogan warned Marylanders should continue to be vigilant, saying that state police will be out and about this week making sure businesses and the individuals at them are following COVID-19 restrictions.

These “high visibility compliance units” will be in popular downtown and Main Street areas including Bel Air, Towson, Salisbury, Silver Spring and Baltimore City.

Maryland State Police will operate a 24/7 phone line and email address to support local compliance teams and help Marylanders with any questions on the state orders and restrictions as well as enforcement.

Marylanders who see unlawful behavior 833-979-2266 or send an email to prevent.covid@maryland.gov. The governor said these actions are not just about enforcement, but about educating businesses on how to stay open safely.

These reminders come just days after Maryland recorded its second-highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.