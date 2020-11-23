Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The meal site at Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School will be closed Monday due to a COVID case.
Baltimore City Public Schools tweeted the information Monday morning with a list of the meal sites around the city.
The meal site at Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School will be closed on Monday, November 23, due to a COVID case. https://t.co/066gWcr1YK
— Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) November 23, 2020
Callaway Elementary School will be also be closed on Monday both for in-person learning programs and the meal site due to a power outage.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.