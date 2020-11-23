COVID-19 IN MD:More Than 2K Cases, 18 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The meal site at Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School will be closed Monday due to a COVID case.

Baltimore City Public Schools tweeted the information Monday morning with a list of the meal sites around the city.

Callaway Elementary School will be also be closed on Monday both for in-person learning programs and the meal site due to a power outage.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

