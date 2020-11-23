BALTIMORE (WJZ) — AAA says of those who do plan to travel this Thanksgiving, 74% of them will be driving, so there still could be traffic in some areas.

The Maryland State Department of Transportation is asking people to stay “safer at home” this holiday season.

The MDOT Secretary said the best way to give thanks for the people we love is to do our part to keep them safe.

“We know people are anxious to enjoy Thanksgiving with family and friends, particularly after we’ve spent much of this year working and living remotely. But the best way to give thanks for the people we love is to do our part to keep them safe,” said MDOT Secretary Greg Slater. “We urge Marylanders to refrain from travel unless necessary. If you must travel, please avoid large gatherings and remember face covering, social distancing, hand washing and other precautions.”

For those who are traveling, and driving the Bay Bridge, the MDTA recommends these travel times:

Eastbound:

Tuesday, November 24, through Friday, November 27 – before 9 a.m. and after 9 p.m.; and

Monday, November 30 – before noon and after 8 p.m.

Westbound:

Tuesday, November 24, and Wednesday, November 25 – before 5 a.m. and after 6 p.m.;

Thursday, November 26, through Sunday, November 29 – before 9 a.m. and after 9 p.m.; and

Monday, November 30 – before 5 a.m. and after 2 p.m.

The MDOT Maryland Aviation Administration is also recommending everyone limit air travel to essential trips only.

Those who must fly should follow the measures put in place by BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Face coverings are required. If you’re picking up a passenger you must wait for them outside the terminal.

The airport’s Daily Garage remains open at a reduced rate of $8 per day, and the Hourly Garage is open at a reduced rate of $12 per day. The Long Term A and B lots, Express Parking, and valet parking are temporarily closed, but the Cell Phone Lot is open.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.