WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute has named their new baby panda.
After a week of voting by the public, zoo officials revealed the winning name was Xiao Qi Ji, which means “little miracle.”
The 3-monthold male giant panda cub received his name Monday.
The zoo received nearly 135,000. The public could vote between four Mandarin Chinese names.
“Connecting people around the world with nature, whether in person or in this virtual setting, is a cornerstone of our mission to conserve and protect giant pandas for future generations,” said Steve Monfort, John and Adrienne Mars Director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. “Like many who have followed our giant panda cub since his birth last summer, I tune into the Giant Panda Cam from time to time. Watching Xiao Qi Ji always puts a smile on my face. We are grateful that those who share in our joy have helped us pick the perfect name for our panda cub.”
Xiao Qi Ji was born at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat Aug. 21 at 6:35 p.m. to mother Mei Xiang and father Tian Tian. His birth was streamed live on the Zoo’s Giant Panda Cam and more than 1.5 million virtual visitors have tuned in to watch him grow since then.