COVID-19 IN MD:More Than 1.6K New Cases, 14 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City will not collect trash on Thanksgiving Day, and all DPW offices, yards and Community Collection Centers will be closed.

DPW is also asking residents to avoid putting recycling at the collection centers while they are closed.

All trash collections typically scheduled for that Thursday will be collected on the make-up day, Saturday, November 28.

Also, closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020 to residents and haulers are:

  • Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road
  • Quarantine Road Landfill, 6100 Quarantine Road
  • Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center, 2840 Sisson Street
  • Southwestern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 701 Reedbird Avenue
  • Eastern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 6101 Bowley’s Lane
  • All Community Collection Centers

For information on locations and hours of operation for the recycling Community Collection Centers, please visit http://publicworks.baltimorecity.gov/collectionupdate.

