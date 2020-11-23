PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 55-year-old Perryville man was arrested and charged in the murder of a woman whose body was found in his apartment Sunday night.

Sergio Rodriguez was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault early Monday morning after Maryland State Police consulted with the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jimmie G. Porter, 43, also of Perryville was found dead inside Rodriguez’s apartment. Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

According to state police, officers from the Perryville Police Department were called to the 300 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive woman. There, they were met by a relative and friend of the victim who said they had been looking for her after she didn’t show up to work.

They believed she may have been with her estranged boyfriend, later identified as Rodriguez. Officers found the woman dead on the floor of the apartment. She had evidence of trauma to her upper body. Local police called Maryland State Police to help with the homicide investigation.

State police crime scene technicians collected evidence from the scene and search warrants were obtained.

Officers searched for Rodriguez and state police learned he had been stopped by officers in Havre de Grace for impaired driving. He was being processed for a DUI arrest there. State Police took him into custody.

Rodriguez has been taken to the Cecil County Detention Center for processing and an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

The investigation is ongoing.