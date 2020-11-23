BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two local students are receiving a high honor.
They are both getting one of the top awards available to American college students, the Rhodes Scholarship.
Vijayasundaram Ramasamy is a Johns Hopkins University graduate. The public health studies major graduated in 2018 after just three years at Hopkins. He wants to improve his understanding of global public health in order to make government services work better.
Midshipman 1st Class Lillian Ngo Usadi was also named a Rhodes Scholar. She is an electrical engineering major at the Naval Academy where she is conducting research focused on the manipulation of microbots using acoustics.
The 21-year-old plans to pursue a Master of Science in energy systems.
All 32 Rhodes Scholars get an all expenses paid study at the University of Oxford.