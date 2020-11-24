ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Judiciary announced Tuesday that it will restrict operations to Phase II of its five-phased reopening plan in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.
These changes go into effect on Monday, November 30.
Clerks’ offices in the District Court of Maryland and circuit courts throughout the state will remain open to the public for emergency purposes and by appointment for other matters.
The Judiciary, since October 5, 2020, had resumed full operations under Phase V, including jury trials, with health protocols in place statewide.
The new administrative orders can be found on the Maryland Judiciary’s website.
