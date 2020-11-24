COVID-19 IN MD:More Than 1.6K New Cases, 32 Deaths Reported
By Rachael Cardin
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cleanup continues Tuesday after a CSX train derailed in Baltimore Monday night.

Twenty one cars derailed near Sisson and West 24th Streets in Baltimore, MD around 6:30 p.m.

CSX said no hazardous materials were on the train. No one was injured after the derailment.

According to CSX, the derailed cars were either empty or carrying pulpwood or sand.

On Tuesday, CSX crews worked to unhook the empty cars.

Other trains were running Tuesday along the adjacent track.

Three-year-old Clifton and his dad came out to see the train cars on their side after hearing about the derailment from friends who live nearby.

