BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cleanup continues Tuesday after a CSX train derailed in Baltimore Monday night.
Twenty one cars derailed near Sisson and West 24th Streets in Baltimore, MD around 6:30 p.m.
CSX said no hazardous materials were on the train. No one was injured after the derailment.
No Injuries Reported After Freight Train Derailment In North Baltimore
According to CSX, the derailed cars were either empty or carrying pulpwood or sand.
On Tuesday, CSX crews worked to unhook the empty cars.
#HAPPENINGNOW crews are on scene of the #NorthBaltimore @CSX train derailment. It appears they are working to unhook the empty cars @wjz pic.twitter.com/AIrG4TjqQz
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) November 24, 2020
Other trains were running Tuesday along the adjacent track.
Three-year-old Clifton and his dad came out to see the train cars on their side after hearing about the derailment from friends who live nearby.
Other trains are running today along the adjacent track.
3-year-old Clifton and his dad came out to see the train cars on their side after hearing about the derailment from friends who live nearby. @wjz pic.twitter.com/B4Rzt8yfZT
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) November 24, 2020
They added “The safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan.” @CSX @wjz pic.twitter.com/c4Kujc0cji
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) November 24, 2020