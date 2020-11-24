GLENMONT, Md. (WJZ) — A DC metro train headed from Wheaton to Glenmont separated near Glenmont Station in Montgomery County.
Twelver passengers were evaluated by Montgomery County Fire & EMS. One adult was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Update – Glenmont Metro Station, Georgia Avenue, train headed from Wheaton to Glenmont separated/the couple at interlocking area near Glenmont Station, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated 12 passengers & transported 1 adult (medical) NLT, passengers on train were evacuated https://t.co/dJhUXzFNUh pic.twitter.com/fYVvZ3KiJP
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 24, 2020
Passengers were evacuated from the tunnel.
Some delays were reported along the Red Line due to the incident.
