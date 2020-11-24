COVID-19 IN MD:More Than 1.6K New Cases, 32 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLENMONT, Md. (WJZ) — A DC metro train headed from Wheaton to Glenmont separated near Glenmont Station in Montgomery County.

Twelver passengers were evaluated by Montgomery County Fire & EMS. One adult was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Passengers were evacuated from the tunnel.

Some delays were reported along the Red Line due to the incident.

