ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash on I-95 south in Baltimore County.
The crash happened in Arbutus just past Exit 47A.
Crash Baltimore County I-95 south past Exit 47A. All lanes closed. Estimated closure 2 hours. Traffic is being detoured via I-195. #MDtraffic #MDOTnews
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) November 25, 2020
The Maryland State Highway Administration said all lanes are closed and traffic is being detoured.
No further information is available at this time.
