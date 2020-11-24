COVID-19 IN MD:More Than 1.6K New Cases, 32 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash on I-95 south in Baltimore County.

The crash happened in Arbutus just past Exit 47A.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said all lanes are closed and traffic is being detoured.

No further information is available at this time.

