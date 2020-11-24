ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — During a ceremony held Tuesday at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Washington D.C. First Lady Yumi Hogan was awarded the Order of Civil Merit of the Republic of Korea, the nation’s highest and most prestigious civilian honor.
The Camellia (Dongbaek) Medal was awarded in recognition of the First Lady’s commitment to serving the Korean American community and strengthening ties between the United States and the Republic of Korea.
“I have made it my mission to bring different generations of Korean Americans together, to connect Korea and Maryland, and to promote the value and beauty of Korean culture and heritage,” the First Lady said. “However, the award I receive today honors the success of our community, not mine. Our success is thanks to the many Korean Americans in Maryland who have kept our community’s legacy alive and our partners in Korea who share special friendships with our state.”
The First Lady was joined at the ceremony by Gov. Larry Hogan. Other dignitaries included the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Lee Soo-hyuck, and General Consul Sei-joong Kwon.