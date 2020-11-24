Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Guinness Open Gate Brewery announced Tuesday the release of two new seasonal beers just in time for the holidays: Gingerbread Stout and Imperial Stout!
These bourbon barrel-aged beers will only be available for a limited time.
The Gingerbread Spiced Stout features hints of allspice, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg with rich notes of gingerbread and bourbon with an ABV of 11%.
The Imperial Stout features rich notes of chocolate, vanilla and coconut aromas with an oak finish and a 10.3% ABV.