By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Guinness Open Gate Brewery announced Tuesday the release of two new seasonal beers just in time for the holidays: Gingerbread Stout and Imperial Stout!

These bourbon barrel-aged beers will only be available for a limited time.

The Gingerbread Spiced Stout features hints of allspice, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg with rich notes of gingerbread and bourbon with an ABV of 11%.

The Imperial Stout features rich notes of chocolate, vanilla and coconut aromas with an oak finish and a 10.3% ABV.

