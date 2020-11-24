COVID-19 IN MD:More Than 1.6K New Cases, 32 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Bernard Richardson, Crime, Death, Karl Anderson, Local TV, Stabbing, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have charged a man in the fatal stabbing of the 44 year-old Bernard Richardson on Monday morning.

Karl Anderson, 39, was arrested shortly after the stabbing Monday near Liberty Heights Avenue at Reisterstown Road by patrol officers.

Karl Anderson. Credit: Baltimore Police

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Burleith Avenue around 7:44 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.

There they found Richardson suffering from several stab wounds. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he later died.

Police say the men have family ties and there was an altercation before the stabbing.

READ MORE:

Anderson was transported to Central Booking where he was officially charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, first- and second-degree assault and assault with a deadly weapon.

He is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.

Richardson’s death marked the 300th homicide in Baltimore City so far this year.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply