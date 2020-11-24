BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have charged a man in the fatal stabbing of the 44 year-old Bernard Richardson on Monday morning.
Karl Anderson, 39, was arrested shortly after the stabbing Monday near Liberty Heights Avenue at Reisterstown Road by patrol officers.
Officers were called to the 3300 block of Burleith Avenue around 7:44 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
There they found Richardson suffering from several stab wounds. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he later died.
Police say the men have family ties and there was an altercation before the stabbing.
READ MORE:
- Baltimore Police Investigating Domestic-Related Fatal Stabbing
- 300th Homicide Reported In Baltimore Monday
Anderson was transported to Central Booking where he was officially charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, first- and second-degree assault and assault with a deadly weapon.
He is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.
Richardson’s death marked the 300th homicide in Baltimore City so far this year.