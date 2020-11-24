Comments
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police responded to a non-fatal shooting in the Hunt Valley/Cockeysville area Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the Quality Inn in the 10700 block of Beaver Dam Road.
#BCoPD is currently investigating a non-fatal shooting in precinct 7. Details to follow once confirmed information is available. ^DJM
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 24, 2020
