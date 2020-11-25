Comments
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — In the year 2020, it’s important to look for victories, big or small.
At LifeBridge Health, there’s a big victory to celebrate.
103-year-old George Brown is the 500th COVID-19 patient to be released from Northwest Hospital. Brown had been in the COVID unit since November 3 and was discharged on Wednesday afternoon.
His children said they can’t thank the doctors and nurses enough for their help and that they played an essential role of keeping hope alive.
