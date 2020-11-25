Comments
MIDDLE RIVER, MD. (WJZ) — Three people have been rescued after a vessel overturns in the water in Middle River, Baltimore County Fire says.
The fire department responded to the 900 block of Seneca Park Road after it overturned.
UPDATE #bcofd OPEN WATER RESCUE 900 blk Seneca Park Rd #MiddleRiver | FD marine units have rescued 3 people from the water and are towing the vessel back to shore | No injuries reported. DT1318 ^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 25, 2020
The vessel was towed back to shore.
There are no injuries reported.