By CBS Baltimore Staff
MIDDLE RIVER, MD. (WJZ) — Three people have been rescued after a vessel overturns in the water in Middle River, Baltimore County Fire says.

The fire department responded to the 900 block of Seneca Park Road after it overturned.

The vessel was towed back to shore.

There are no injuries reported.

