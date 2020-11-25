Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after at least one person was killed and four others were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore on Thanksgiving Eve.
Police said a 34-year-old man was killed in northeast Baltimore around 5:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Annetta Avenue.
Two people also suffered non-life-threatening injures around 3 p.m. in separate shootings, according to police.
A 36-year-old and 19-year-old were also injured in separate afternoon shooting in central Baltimore. According to police, the victim’s injures are non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.