COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2,600 New Cases, Hospitalizations Hit Highest Levels Since May
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after at least one person was killed and four others were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore on Thanksgiving Eve.

Police said a 34-year-old man was killed in northeast Baltimore around 5:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Annetta Avenue.

Two people also suffered non-life-threatening injures around 3 p.m. in separate shootings, according to police.

A 36-year-old and 19-year-old were also injured in separate afternoon shooting in central Baltimore. According to police, the victim’s injures are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply